Jonas Brodin Injury: Will remain sidelined vs. Edmonton

Brodin (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Brodin has dealt with a lower-body injury for nearly a week, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game Wednesday. Brock Faber (upper body) will also remain sidelined against the Oilers, so Travis Dermott and David Jiricek should continue to see time in the lineup. Brodin's next chance to return will be against the Predators on Saturday.