Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Brodin has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against Colorado due to a lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin was in the midst of a hot stretch recently, as he had recorded points in six of his last seven appearances, logging two goals, five assists, 17 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 26:34 of ice time across that span. However, he's considered day-to-day due to a lower-body issue. Travis Dermott and David Jiricek will likely enter the lineup against the Avalanche since Brodin and Brock Faber (upper body) will be unavailable. Brodin's next opportunity to suit up will be on the road against San Jose on Saturday.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
