Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Brodin (lower body) will miss at least the beginning of Minnesota's second-round series against Colorado, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Brodin won't accompany the Wild to Colorado ahead of Game 1 on Sunday. He also probably won't be available for Game 2, barring a change to his travel plans, and it's still unclear when he will return to the lineup. He sustained the injury in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Stars. Due to Brodin's absence, Jeff Petry played in Thursday's series-clinching 5-2 win over Dallas in Game 6.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
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