Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin News: Adds assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Brodin notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Brodin helped out on a Matt Boldy goal in the third period. With two goals and four assists over his last six games, Brodin has been chipping in more offense than usual while also seeing massive minutes in the absence of Jared Spurgeon (lower body) over the last two contests. Brodin is up to 15 points, 54 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances. He's unlikely to help on the power play, but the 31-year-old defenseman is on pace for just the second 30-point campaign of his career.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now