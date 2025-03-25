Jonas Brodin News: Back in action

Brodin (lower body) is set to play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This appears to all be part of the plan for Brodin's return to action. He came back from a lower-body injury initially to play Saturday versus the Sabres, but with a crowded schedule, the Wild opted to rest Brodin on Monday against the Stars for the first half of a back-to-back. He's now back in action, while Declan Chisholm (lower body) won't be in the lineup.