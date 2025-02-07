Jonas Brodin News: Earns helper Thursday

Brodin logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Brodin's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him 12 contests. The Wild have been cautious with the 31-year-old blueliner -- he is averaging 22:56 of ice time this season, but he hasn't broken 19 minutes in either of his two appearances since returning to action. Brodin has 17 points, 54 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 33 outings. With both of Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon healthy, it's unlikely Brodin will see much power-play time.