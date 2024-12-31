Jonas Brodin News: Four points in last four games

Brodin scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.

Brodin and Brock Faber picked up the extra ice time after Jared Spurgeon (lower body) went down early to injury. Brodin has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games, and the extra ice time could continue for the foreseeable future -- Spurgeon was seen leaving the arena with a leg brace and crutches.