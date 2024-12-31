Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin News: Four points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Brodin scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.

Brodin and Brock Faber picked up the extra ice time after Jared Spurgeon (lower body) went down early to injury. Brodin has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games, and the extra ice time could continue for the foreseeable future -- Spurgeon was seen leaving the arena with a leg brace and crutches.

