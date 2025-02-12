Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin News: Gets 4 Nations goal in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:42pm

Brodin scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

He wired a high shot from the right circle that went in short side over Jordan Binnington's left shoulder. Binner would like that goal back, but it was still a sweet snipe for Brodin, who had played just three NHL games after a month's absence due to injury before the tourney opened up. Brodin isn't an offensive stud, but he instead provides excellent two-way, shutdown defending for both the Wild and the tre kroner.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now