Jonas Brodin News: Good to go Tuesday
Brodin (undisclosed) will play against Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
Brodin sat out Monday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis, but he will play in Minnesota's regular-season finale. He has generated four goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and 124 blocked shots in 61 appearances this campaign.
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