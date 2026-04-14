Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Brodin (undisclosed) will play against Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Brodin sat out Monday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis, but he will play in Minnesota's regular-season finale. He has generated four goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and 124 blocked shots in 61 appearances this campaign.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
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