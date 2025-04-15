Jonas Brodin News: Nabs helper in win

Brodin logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Brodin helped out on Matt Boldy's game-winning goal at 4:42 of overtime. The helper ended a 10-game skid for Brodin, who continues to handle top-pairing minutes for the Wild. The 31-year-old defenseman just managed to get back to the 20-point mark for the seventh time in his 13-year career. He concludes the regular season with four goals, 16 helpers, 71 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 50 appearances.