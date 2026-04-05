Jonas Brodin News: Opens scoring Saturday
Brodin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Brodin ended a 30-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He missed 18 contests due to two lower-body injuries during that stretch. The defenseman has four goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 57 appearances, serving as a shutdown blueliner in the Wild's top four.
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