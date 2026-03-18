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Jonas Brodin News: Picks up first helper since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Brodin logged an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Brodin's been back in the lineup for eight contests after returning from a 14-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He's added 13 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating since his return. The 32-year-old defenseman brings structure and stability to the Minnesota defense, and he can occasionally make an impact on offense. For the season, he's at 16 points, 56 shots on net, 107 blocks and a plus-17 rating over 50 outings. He had 20 points in 50 regular-season games a year ago.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
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