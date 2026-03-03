Jonas Brodin News: Playing against Bolts

Brodin (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Brodin will be back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 12 versus the Devils, a stretch of 14 games on injured reserve. While the veteran defenseman certainly missed plenty of time, it could have been worse if not for the Olympic break. Broding is currently in the midst of a 16-game goal drought but has managed six helpers over that stretch, including one with the man advantage.