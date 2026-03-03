Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin News: Playing against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Brodin (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Brodin will be back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 12 versus the Devils, a stretch of 14 games on injured reserve. While the veteran defenseman certainly missed plenty of time, it could have been worse if not for the Olympic break. Broding is currently in the midst of a 16-game goal drought but has managed six helpers over that stretch, including one with the man advantage.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
35 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
60 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
78 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
132 days ago