Jonas Brodin News: Posts assist in win

Brodin notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Brodin helped out on Matt Boldy's opening goal, sending a pass to Kirill Kaprizov who then sent Boldy in on a breakaway. The helper was Brodin's second in the last three games, which follows a 10-game drought. The 31-year-old defenseman had a lot of injury troubles in 2024-25, which limited him to 20 points, 71 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 50 regular-season appearances. As long as he stays healthy, Brodin will handle top-four minutes in the playoffs.