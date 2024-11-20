Jonas Brodin News: Pots game-winner in return

Brodin scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The veteran blueliner had missed the prior two games with an upper-body injury, but Brodin made an immediate impact in his return, beating Jordan Binnington with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle midway through the third period that broke a 2-2 tie. Brodin has two goals and seven points in his 16 appearances this season, adding 35 blocked shots, 31 shots on net and a plus-6 rating to his ledger.