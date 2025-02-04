Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:04am

Brodin (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Brodin last suited up against the Blues on Jan. 7 -- the left-shot blueliner has sat out the last 12 games. The 31-year-old has provided four goals, 16 points and a plus-10 rating across 31 appearances this campaign. Brodin will skate alongside Jared Spurgeon on the second pairing Tuesday against the Bruins.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
