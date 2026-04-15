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Jonas Johansson Injury: Out of action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Johansson (undisclosed) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Rangers, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Johansson will be out for a second straight game. The 30-year-old netminder will have his next chance to return in Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Canadiens. Johansson will likely be the backup once he's healthy, as Andrei Vasilevskiy will see the vast majority of the playing time for the Lightning's postseason run.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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