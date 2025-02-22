Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Johansson (lower body) is expected to be unavailable for Sunday's home game versus Seattle, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Johansson didn't participate in Saturday's practice, prompting the Lightning to summon Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse to occupy the backup role behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 6-5-1 record with one shutout, a 3.24 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now