Jonas Johansson Injury: Remains unavailable

Johansson (lower body) is expected to be unavailable for Sunday's home game versus Seattle, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Johansson didn't participate in Saturday's practice, prompting the Lightning to summon Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse to occupy the backup role behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 6-5-1 record with one shutout, a 3.24 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.