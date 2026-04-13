Jonas Johansson Injury: Unavailable Monday
Johansson (undisclosed) will not be an option for Monday's home game against Detroit and is day-to-day, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Emergency backup goaltender Kyle Konin will serve as the No. 2 option behind Andrei Vasilevskiy on Monday. Tampa Bay's final regular-season game is at home Wednesday versus the Rangers.
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