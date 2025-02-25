Jonas Johansson Injury: Will not suit up

Johansson (lower body) is not in uniform for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is starting with Matt Tomkins filling the backup role. Johansson will miss his eighth straight contest, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to practice. Until Tomkins is reassigned to AHL Syracuse, it's safe to assume Johansson will remain out of the lineup.