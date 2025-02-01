Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson Injury: Won't dress Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Johansson (lower body) will be out of the lineup Saturday against the Islanders. according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy as usual with Matt Tomkins, who was recalled Saturday, as his backup. Johansson is 6-5-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
