Jonas Johansson News: Between pipes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Johansson will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Sunday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto. The 30-year-old Johansson has gone 10-8-1 this campaign with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 21 appearances. Buffalo ranks seventh in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season.

