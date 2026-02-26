Jonas Johansson News: Can't overcome rough start
Johansson made 28 saves in a 5-4 loss to Carolina on Thursday.
Johansson got off to a rough start, allowing three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. He has lost his last two games and allowed 11 goals in that span. Starter Andrei Vasilevskiy is well rested, so don't expect Johansson to see too much time in the blue paint.
