Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Concedes eight in goalfest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Johansson stopped 34 of 42 shots in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Conceding seven goals is far from ideal, as Johansson only posted an .810 save percentage in one of the highest-scoring games of the 2025-26 NHL season so far. Johansson has appeared in six games (five starts) since the beginning of January, going 2-3-0 with a 4.35 GAA and an .855 save percentage. He's firmly entrenched as the Bolts' No. 2 option between the posts behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, so he's not going to have a lot of upside in most slates, but even when he's scheduled to start, he's a matchup-based, streaming-only option.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago