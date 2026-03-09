Jonas Johansson News: Concedes eight in goalfest
Johansson stopped 34 of 42 shots in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
Conceding seven goals is far from ideal, as Johansson only posted an .810 save percentage in one of the highest-scoring games of the 2025-26 NHL season so far. Johansson has appeared in six games (five starts) since the beginning of January, going 2-3-0 with a 4.35 GAA and an .855 save percentage. He's firmly entrenched as the Bolts' No. 2 option between the posts behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, so he's not going to have a lot of upside in most slates, but even when he's scheduled to start, he's a matchup-based, streaming-only option.
