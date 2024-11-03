Jonas Johansson News: Defending crease Sunday

Johansson will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Jets, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

During his last outing, Johansson made 30 saves in an 8-5 win over New Jersey on Oct. 22. The 29-year-old netminder has surrendered six goals on 50 shots in two appearances en route to a mark of 1-0-0 this season. Winnipeg has a league-best 10-1-0 record while sitting first in the NHL with 4.73 goals per game.