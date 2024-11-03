Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Johansson will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Jets, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

During his last outing, Johansson made 30 saves in an 8-5 win over New Jersey on Oct. 22. The 29-year-old netminder has surrendered six goals on 50 shots in two appearances en route to a mark of 1-0-0 this season. Winnipeg has a league-best 10-1-0 record while sitting first in the NHL with 4.73 goals per game.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
