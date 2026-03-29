Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Earns win in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 6:23pm

Johansson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Johansson was beaten in the second and third periods, but overall, he looked competent between the pipes and did enough to support Tampa Bay's comeback in the final frame. Johansson earned his first win since Jan. 12, but given that he rarely suits up for the Bolts, he's not a player to target in most fantasy formats -- even on games where Andrei Vasilevskiy gets a breather.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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