Jonas Johansson News: Expects to dress as backup

Johansson (lower body) expects to dress as the backup netminder for Thursday's home game against the Flames, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Andrei Vasilevskiy will operate as the starter for Thursday's matchup, Johansson should be available, as he appears to have moved past the lower-body issue that forced him to miss the last eight games. The Lightning begin next week with a back-to-back set that includes games against the Panthers and Blue Jackets on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Johansson between the pipes for one of those matchups.