Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Facing Blue Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Johansson will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Monday's 2-1 loss to Florida. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 6-5-1 record with one shutout, a 3.24 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Columbus sits fifth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
