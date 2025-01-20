Jonas Johansson News: First goalie off Monday

Johansson was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Toronto.

Johansson will start in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, making just his second start over the Lightning's last eight games. While Andrei Vasilevskiy will presumably start in Montreal on Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Johansson back in the net over the weekend, as the Lightning have games in Chicago on Friday and in Detroit on Saturday.