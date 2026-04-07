Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Game closer than score indicates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Johansson made 25 saves in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.

The game was tight well into the third -- the score was just 3-2 at the midpoint of the frame, and then the Sens took charge. The Bolts challenged a Tim Stutzle goal for goalie interference, but it was upheld and then the Sens capitalized on the ensuing power play to push the game to 5-2. Johansson could get more playing time before season's end in order to give Andrei Vasilevskiy a rest prior to the postseason. In theory, the Bolts are good enough to win with Johansson in net, so consider him for spot starts.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago