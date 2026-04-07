Jonas Johansson News: Game closer than score indicates
Johansson made 25 saves in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.
The game was tight well into the third -- the score was just 3-2 at the midpoint of the frame, and then the Sens took charge. The Bolts challenged a Tim Stutzle goal for goalie interference, but it was upheld and then the Sens capitalized on the ensuing power play to push the game to 5-2. Johansson could get more playing time before season's end in order to give Andrei Vasilevskiy a rest prior to the postseason. In theory, the Bolts are good enough to win with Johansson in net, so consider him for spot starts.
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