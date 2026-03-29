Jonas Johansson News: Gets rare start Sunday
Johansson will tend the goal Sunday against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Of the Lightning's 15 games in March so far, this is just the third one that will be started by Johansson. The 30-year-old hasn't picked up a win since January as he's gone 0-3-1 in his last four starts. He is 10-9-2 on the season with a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage. After a five-game win streak, the Predators have taken losses in back-to-back games while combining to score just three goals.
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