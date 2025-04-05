Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Johansson

Jonas Johansson News: Guarding cage Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Johansson will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson will get a rare start, only his fourth in the last 27 games as Andrei Vasilevskiy is the undisputed No. 1 netminder in Tampa Bay. Johansson is 8-5-2 with a 3.11 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 16 contests this season. The Sabres have won five of their last six games and are averaging 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25, eighth in the NHL.




