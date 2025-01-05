Jonas Johansson News: In goal Sunday

Johansson will patrol the road crease in Anaheim on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Johansson was solid across three appearances in December, posting a 2-1-0 record, .947 save percentage and 1.68 GAA. The Lightning have lost three consecutive games, but Johansson will have a favorable matchup against an Anaheim club that ranks 31st in the NHL with 2.50 goals per game. The Swedish netminder is 5-1-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a .951 save percentage over six career appearances against the Ducks.