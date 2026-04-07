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Jonas Johansson News: Patrolling road crease

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Johansson will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against the Senators, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Johansson will look to start a win streak in Tuesday's contest after picking up a victory in his last appearance against Nashville on March 29. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has an 11-9-2 record, a 3.21 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. He'll face off against the Senators, who should pose a decent challenge with the league's eighth-best 3.31 goals per game this season.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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