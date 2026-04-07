Jonas Johansson News: Patrolling road crease
Johansson will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against the Senators, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Johansson will look to start a win streak in Tuesday's contest after picking up a victory in his last appearance against Nashville on March 29. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has an 11-9-2 record, a 3.21 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. He'll face off against the Senators, who should pose a decent challenge with the league's eighth-best 3.31 goals per game this season.
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