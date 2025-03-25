Jonas Johansson News: Returns from absence

Johansson (personal) rejoined the Lightning on Tuesday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Brandon Halverson, who was called up from the minors due to the absence of Johansson, was one of three goaltenders who attended Tampa Bay's morning skate, so it's not clear if Johansson will draw into the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday, but he should at least be an option now that he's back with the team. Johansson has a 7-5-2 record, 3.12 GAA and .896 save percentage in 15 outings in 2024-25.