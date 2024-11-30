Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Second win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Johansson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Johansson returned to the Lightning crease after a three-game absence and earned his second win of the campaign following an impressive display. Johansson will continue as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup, though, and with the 30-year-old Russian set to continue to have a large workload, Johansson shouldn't be targeted in most formats as long as Vasilevskiy remains healthy and available.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now