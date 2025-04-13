Jonas Johansson News: Set to face Buffalo

Johansson is expected to patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson is coming off a 36-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres on April 5, and he has posted a 2-0-2 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last four outings. In 17 appearances this season, Johansson has gone 8-5-3 with one shutout, a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Buffalo ranks eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.