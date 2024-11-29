Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Set to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Johansson is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Friday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, 5.22 GAA and .856 save percentage in four appearances in 2024-25. He has surrendered at least five goals in each of his past three starts. Nashville ranks last offensively with just 2.35 goals per game. Vasilevskiy might miss Friday's game for a non-injury reason, which would result in Matt Tomkins, who was summoned from AHL Syracuse, serving as the backup goaltender.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now