Jonas Johansson News: Set to face Nashville
Johansson is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Friday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, 5.22 GAA and .856 save percentage in four appearances in 2024-25. He has surrendered at least five goals in each of his past three starts. Nashville ranks last offensively with just 2.35 goals per game. Vasilevskiy might miss Friday's game for a non-injury reason, which would result in Matt Tomkins, who was summoned from AHL Syracuse, serving as the backup goaltender.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now