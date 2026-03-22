Jonas Johansson News: Set to start in Calgary
Johansson will guard the road net Sunday against the Flames, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Johansson hasn't played since March 8 against the Sabres -- he conceded eight goals on 42 shots during an 8-7 loss in that game. The Swedish netminder has a 10-9-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Flames have won back-to-back games against the Blues and Panthers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 814 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 814 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More