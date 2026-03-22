Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Set to start in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Johansson will guard the road net Sunday against the Flames, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Johansson hasn't played since March 8 against the Sabres -- he conceded eight goals on 42 shots during an 8-7 loss in that game. The Swedish netminder has a 10-9-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Flames have won back-to-back games against the Blues and Panthers.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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