Jonas Johansson News: Set to start Thursday

Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Flyers on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

It's a simple spot start for Johansson against a weaker opponent, allowing Andrei Vasilevskiy to rest after he started the previous three games, losing two of them. Johansson's last appearance was a 31-save performance in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on March 4. The 29-year-old will face the Flyers, who have scored just eight goals during their five-game losing streak.