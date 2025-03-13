Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Flyers on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

It's a simple spot start for Johansson against a weaker opponent, allowing Andrei Vasilevskiy to rest after he started the previous three games, losing two of them. Johansson's last appearance was a 31-save performance in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on March 4. The 29-year-old will face the Flyers, who have scored just eight goals during their five-game losing streak.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
