Jonas Johansson News: Slated to start Saturday

Johansson is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson has a 2-1-1 record, 4.48 GAA and .872 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Predators on Nov. 29 in his last start. Seattle is tied for 17th in goals per game this campaign with 3.03.