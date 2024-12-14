Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 6:51pm

Johansson is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson has a 2-1-1 record, 4.48 GAA and .872 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Predators on Nov. 29 in his last start. Seattle is tied for 17th in goals per game this campaign with 3.03.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now