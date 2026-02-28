Jonas Johansson News: Solid in relief
Johansson made 20 saves in relief Saturday in a 6-2 loss to the Sabres. He allowed one goal.
The Bolts had no compete and little focus Saturday, so netminding was an adventure behind them. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 14 shots, and coach Jon Cooper yanked him to prove a point. Johansson was solid, but it won't earn him more time in net. The Bolts may give him starts when they are home and cooled later in the season. Tampa Bay is four points ahead of Buffalo and five ahead of Montreal, and they will make sure they are solid in first before Johansson gets multiple starts.
