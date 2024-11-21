Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Johansson News: Starting in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Johansson will patrol the road crease in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Johansson will start for the first time since Nov. 3, when he allowed five goals on 32 shots against the Jets. All of the 29-year-old's appearances so far have come on the road, and that will continue Thursday. He's facing a Columbus team that has scored 3.22 goals per game despite a 7-9-2 record.

