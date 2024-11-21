Jonas Johansson News: Starting in Columbus

Johansson will patrol the road crease in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Johansson will start for the first time since Nov. 3, when he allowed five goals on 32 shots against the Jets. All of the 29-year-old's appearances so far have come on the road, and that will continue Thursday. He's facing a Columbus team that has scored 3.22 goals per game despite a 7-9-2 record.