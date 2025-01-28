Jonas Johansson News: Starting Tuesday
Johansson will start at home versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Johansson will get his third start in five games and his second in a row against the Blackhawks, but this one is due to Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) being unavailable. Johansson won a 4-3 result over Chicago on Friday, but he performed poorly, stopping just 11 of 14 shots. He's a decent streaming option in a pinch, but don't expect top-tier performance.
