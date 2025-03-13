Jonas Johansson News: Struggles continue

Johansson made 26 saves through overtime and three saves in the shootout in a 4-3 SO loss to Philadelphia.

Bobby Brink was his kryponite -- the young Flyer had two goals. And the Bolts had a defensive breakdown on the Flyers' third goal that left Johansson swimming. The netminder continues to struggle this season. He's 3-4-1 in his last eight starts and 7-5-2 overall. His 3.12 GAA and .896 save percentage are uninspiring. Johansson isn't a reliable fantasy option.