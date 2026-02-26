Jonas Johansson headshot

Jonas Johansson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Johansson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy earned a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Johansson played just three times in January, allowing 10 goals on 70 shots. He's got a tough matchup ahead, especially since he hasn't played since Jan. 24.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Johansson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago