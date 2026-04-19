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Jonas Johansson News: Will suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Johansson (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups and will suit up as the backup for Sunday's Game 1 against the Canadiens, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson did not dress in the Lightning's final two games with an undisclosed injury, but he is good to go for the beginning of the postseason. The 30-year-old is clearly entrenched as the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, but it gives the Lightning their full stable of normal netminders for the first-round series with the Canadiens. Johansson went 11-10-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .884 save percentage during the regular season.

Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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