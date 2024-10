Johansson replaced Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He gave up one power-play goal on 15 shots.

Johansson entered the game when the outcome was already decided, and while he gave up a power-play goal to Brayden Point in the third period, his outing was decent overall. Johansson should be the starter in Tuesday's game at New Jersey in the second half of this back-to-back set.