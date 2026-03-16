Jonas Rondbjerg headshot

Jonas Rondbjerg Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 12:32pm

Rondbjerg (lower body) has started skating as part of his recovery, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

Rondbjerg has been out of action due to his lower-body problem since getting hurt Feb. 1 versus the Ducks, with his injury causing him to be replaced on Team Denmark. Even once cleared to play, the 26-year-old winger is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.

Jonas Rondbjerg
Vegas Golden Knights
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