Jonas Rondbjerg headshot

Jonas Rondbjerg News: Called up by Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Rondbjerg was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.

Rondbjerg spent some time with the Golden Knights in November, recording a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating while averaging 7:33 of ice time over two appearances. He's unlikely to play a significant role for Vegas after being called up, but he could see some playing time if Ivan Barbashev (upper body) remains sidelined in the near future.

Jonas Rondbjerg
Vegas Golden Knights
